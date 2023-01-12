A young and talented muso from Kraaifontein has been afforded the opportunity of a lifetime and has landed in Japan to take on the world of music.
Braiton Valentine, 23, started singing in his school choir under the baton of Christine Bam at the age of 15.
In 2014 and in 2017, a performing arts group from the US visited his school and commented on his incredible performance skills, but also mentioned his standout ability to teach and lead others in this industry.
After Braiton finished matric, they made contact with his music teacher annually to hear if plans could be made to get Braiton to the US. However, funds were always a problem.
Christine said Braiton was not only her choir leader but a born leader as well.
“Braiton was a stand out performer since the moment I met him. He was eager to learn, and that put him ahead in his career. Braiton is a tenor with flair! His voice has a rich and pleasing quality to it, and his acting skills puts him in a different class,” said Christine.
This year, Braiton’s dream of inspiring youths from a different country, is being realised.
Upon a request from one of the main role players who witnessed his musicality in 2017 (and online in 2020), he auditioned for Heart Global, an NPO that leads music and performance workshops all over the world so that they can inspire, uplift, and provide hope and empowerment to the youth, and has been asked to join them on a 3 month tour to Japan where they will be working with different school and university groups in the performing arts sector from mid January until end of March 2023.
When asking Braiton how he felt when he heard he is about to set off on this tour, he responded: “I believe as a young man that I could inspire the youth in South Africa that we should never give up on our dreams because there will always be opportunities around and it is your work to grab them with both hands and make them happen. And with this I want to inspire others to always follow their dreams as I am following mine now.”
Before jetting off to Japan, Braiton never let go of his dream to perform and joined the South African Youth Choir directly after school where he could still live out his passion.
“Braiton’s will to succeed is unmatched. He is an asset to any performing arts group,” added Christine.