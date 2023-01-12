A young and talented muso from Kraaifontein has been afforded the opportunity of a lifetime and has landed in Japan to take on the world of music. Braiton Valentine, 23, started singing in his school choir under the baton of Christine Bam at the age of 15.

In 2014 and in 2017, a performing arts group from the US visited his school and commented on his incredible performance skills, but also mentioned his standout ability to teach and lead others in this industry. After Braiton finished matric, they made contact with his music teacher annually to hear if plans could be made to get Braiton to the US. However, funds were always a problem. Christine said Braiton was not only her choir leader but a born leader as well.

“Braiton was a stand out performer since the moment I met him. He was eager to learn, and that put him ahead in his career. Braiton is a tenor with flair! His voice has a rich and pleasing quality to it, and his acting skills puts him in a different class,” said Christine. This year, Braiton’s dream of inspiring youths from a different country, is being realised. Upon a request from one of the main role players who witnessed his musicality in 2017 (and online in 2020), he auditioned for Heart Global, an NPO that leads music and performance workshops all over the world so that they can inspire, uplift, and provide hope and empowerment to the youth, and has been asked to join them on a 3 month tour to Japan where they will be working with different school and university groups in the performing arts sector from mid January until end of March 2023.