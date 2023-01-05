A performing arts group from the Cape Flats have been nominated in four categories at an international award show. A non-profit organisation, Touched By Style community arts projects and films have been serving as a stepping stone for young actors from Delft, Mitchells Plain and Kensington to further their careers.

Founder Nick ‘Floorkiller’ Matthee says he was shocked to learn about the nominations from the International Community Short Film Project Awards for their films, Bitter and Bitter Intimidation. “A company from Turkey nominated us after they found three of our short films online. “For them it was very interesting, we never thought people from another country would see our stuff,” Matthee explains.

He says they are up against some of the best short film-makers from around the world, but feel confident. The group was nominated for Best Short Film, Best Action Short Film, Best Community Project as well as for Best Cast and Creativity. Leano September, 23, who played the role of a villain in Black Disciple, tells the Daily Voice that the nominations are a testament of the NPO’s sacrifices.

LEKKER: Local fliek “Hard work pays off, because it’s not easy, it takes time and lots of preparation for all of this. “All of us put our hard work into the project and gave it our all. I think it’s amazing that we have been selected,” he adds. The awards will take place at the end of February at the CTICC in Cape Town.