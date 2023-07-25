From beauty queen to acting, a Mitchells Plain meisie is flying high after landing the lead role in a local movie. The psychological action thriller Stress is produced by Touched By Style Community Arts Projects.

Nikita Knowles, 22, from Tafelsig, participated in numerous local pageants including Miss Cape Town and Miss Western Cape. NEW PURSUIT: Nikita Knowles, 22, has switched careers.PICTURES: SUPPLIED Feeling the need to try something new, she submitted an audition video for Stress, beating 17 other actresses to the part. “I wanted to do acting from a very young age but I never had the time. It’s not a huge production but it’s still something new for me and I do want the experience with fighting, working with a gun, and shooting, so I am very excited about that,” she said.

“I am not doing modelling anymore, it is a distraction because I want to do full-time acting and I want people to take me seriously.” RELEASED: October 27 Nikita will be playing the role of Danielle Mitchells, an unsuccessful model whose dreams are shattered. She turns into a dangerous killer but are the murders real or a figment of her imagination? Director Nic Matthee explained: “The film is based on what all of us can relate to, all of us suffer from certain elements of stress whether it’s work pressure, financial instability, emotional decay or mental trouble.