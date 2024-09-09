Tributes have poured in for Cape Malay Choir and Klopse coach Sam Crouch, who passed away at his Northpine home in the early hours of Friday morning. The 44-year-old most recently worked as coach for the West London All Stars (WLAS) troupe, and he was due to be a judge in the Jive Culture Shock minstrel and Malay choir competition to be staged at the Joseph Stone Auditorium later this month.

The WLAS issued a statement announcing the passing of Crouch, on their social media platforms: “We announce with profound sadness the untimely passing of our beloved Choir Master, Sam Crouch. Sam was a gentle giant whose passion for music was contagious and inspiring. He has been a pillar of our team, West London All Stars, and was extremely instrumental in our success. His contributions have been immeasurable, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. Passionate man: Crouch in action with his Klopse troupe. Picture: supplied “Sam’s impact on the minstrel and Malay choir community cannot be overstated. With over 35 years of dedication, he was a pioneer and innovator, introducing the use of a mini live orchestra in minstrels. His expertise and leadership guided some of the most notable teams in the fraternity, including Cape Town Hawkers and Calypso Male Choir amongst others.” The statement further reads: “Sam was the driving force behind our performances, and his passion and energy were contagious. His untimely departure leaves a gaping void, but his spirit and passion for music will continue to inspire and motivate us.

“We take comfort in the memories of Sam’s kindness, humility, and generosity. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the music and the countless lives he touched. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your music will never fade.” After a month in hospital, the father of two was recovering at his home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jive Culture Shock (@jivecultureshock) WLAS communications person Shakier Adams said : “Sam passed away due to organ failure. He had a short illness as a result of the complications of Covid. He was with WLAS for seven years.