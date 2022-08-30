The first live show of Idols SA Season 18 kicked off on a high note on Sunday and from here on out, Cape Town’s only girl left standing needs your vote to take her to the end. The show buzzed with electrifying performances and harmonious vocals which featured collaborations between contestants and some of the biggest stars in the music industry.

The show saw six of the top 12 take to the stage at Idols SA’s new home in Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, with more than 2 300 in the audience. Kicking things off was the Cape’s very own, 18-year-old Zikhona “Zee” Dyasi, who performed a duet with Kelly Khumalo on her hit Empini. And for her solo act, Zee sang the Surprise by Chlöe. AMAZING MOMENT: Zee performing with Khumalo The excited teen tells the Daily Voice: “To perform live with Kelly Khumalo was very overwhelming yet exciting for me, it’s something I'll never forget.

“Performing a duet with Kelly was amazing because as much as I was super nervous and having a fear of messing up, it still sounded good and the feedback she gave me after us singing really made me want to do more as an artist.” She adds: “I chose the song Surprise because I really love the song and how it matches my tone and also when I sing that song a different side of me appears.” All three judges praised her solo performance, with Thembi Seete calling Zee’s delivery “beautiful”, while JR Bogopa and Somizi Mhlongo also applauded her.