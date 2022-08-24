She’s the youngest Top 12 Idols Season 18 finalist and also the only Capetonian to make it so far, but Zikhona “Zee” Dyasi says she’s up for the challenge to bring the crown home. The 18-year-old from Tokai is the oldest of three siblings and is such a huge fan of the popular reality show that she even took a gap year to enter.

The teen matriculated last year and her mother’s conditions were that she could enter the show after finishing school and getting good grades. “The Idols journey has been amazing yet a huge roller coaster because every time you have to up your game to prove that you are worthy of being in the next round,” says Zee. “It feels amazing to have come this far in the competition. Everything I’ve always watched on TV I’m actually living it and it’s the best time of my life.

“I stayed loyal to myself and as much as I lack confidence sometimes but the moment I got accepted by idols everyday I taught myself to believe in myself.” She started singing at the age of seven when her Grade 2 teacher discovered her amazing vocals through a nursery rhyme they were singing and told her to join the choir. “If I win Idols, I’ll build my family a home and finish what my mother started and go to college.”

The judges – Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and JR Bogopa – have done their bit and it’s now up to Mzansi to decide who the next Idols SA winner will be. TASK: Judges Somizi, Thembi Seete and JR with host Proverb From Sunday, when the live performances start at the Pretoria’s Heartfelt Arena, your votes will determine who stays and who goes home. Zee is up against Ceejay, 24 from Stanger, Hope, 23 and Thapelo, 29 from Pretoria, Kabelo, 24 from Pietermaritzburg, Lerato, 27, Mpilwenhle, 23, Nandi, 21, Tesmin-Robyn, 23, Ty, 21 from Jozi and Noxolo, 25 as well as Nozi, 27 from Durban.