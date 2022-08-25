Three Cape Flats artists have released their new track and mense, it is sure to start the jol. Producer Sergio Jansen, 23, from Athlone collaborated with his cousin Marshalene Jansen October, 32, from Mitchells Plain and Keenan Henkeman aka Spiroh on the song called Is the girls coming?

Sergio, who converted his bedroom into a studio to create his music while also helping other talented artists, laid down a beat for the song and everything naturally came together from there. Marshalene says she was taking a break from music when Sergio sat her down. “He said ‘now you’re going to write until you’re blue in the face’,” she laughs.

From a simple beat on the computer, the trio created the vibey track and Snoop Dogg can maar go sleep because this local song is all you need to ‘drop it like it's hot’. The lyrics describe a man throwing a yaart jol. VIBEY: The song poster Spiroh sings: “The money is here. The vibe’s here.

“The ice is on the way, you know it’s nice. The outjie then asks “is the girls coming?” and Marshalene responds, singing: “You don’t need to ask twice. “You know I am always down for a good time.

“Me and my girls gonna own the night. “Got our heels on and the mood is right.” After that things get a bietjie flirtatious.

Marshalene, who says she isn’t “actually flirty in real life”, sings: “Don’t want to give you the wrong impression. But you look fly tonight. “There’s no need to stare from a distance, no need to be shy tonight.” Listen to the lekker party-starter online: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sergiomusic1/is-the-girls-coming.