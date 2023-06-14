Suidooster’s firebrand Angie says aspiring actors should never give up on their dreams. In 2022, actress Char Carrie from Steenberg burst onto our screens as the colourful and straightforward Angelina “Angie” Jantjies.

Angie caused a stir about how badly she treated Wade, played by Dean Smith. But she made such an impression that she was brought back as part of the permanent cast. The talented Char said she has enjoyed the highs and lows of the industry and was ready to take on any obstacles that came with it.

She grew up in Steenberg on the Cape Flats and discovered her love for acting at the age of five. Char joked how she participated in an Alice in Wonderland play when she was in crèche, playing the main character of course. “I enjoyed everything about it. The blue dress I had to wear, the way the audiences reacted, the ‘ooohs and aahs’, it was absolutely amazing. I started doing it right through primary and high school and even completed my drama studies in 2018,” she said.

But, Char only got her big break last year when she was cast as Angie in the popular soapie Suidooster, reports the Weekend Argus. “I am so blessed and love the confidence that the character has also given me personally.” Char, too, is grateful for the opportunity and advised aspiring actors to “not give up”.