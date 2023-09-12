An Art director and production designer from Heideveld says he hopes his success story can inspire youngsters on the Cape Flats to reach for their movie dreams. Dean Abrahams won his first award at this year’s kykNET Silwerskermfees Awards for Best Production Design in a Feature Film.

He was nominated for his work on the movie Old Righteous Blues, which was nominated for 12 awards. Ultimately the drama bagged four awards for Best Production Design, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Supporting Actor and Special Mention – Wardrobe. Dean, 36, says he has been working in the international and local film industry since 2012 and has been working on some impressive productions over the years.

“When I started doing local films, the goal was always to win an award, I just didn’t think it would happen this fast. I didn’t think I would win because just being nominated was an honour so it took me by surprise.” The father of one has worked with well-known actors such as Hollywood star Adam Sandler on the film Uncut Gems, as well as movies The Forgiven, Last Victims and Four Corners. AWARD WINNER: Dean Abrahams He also worked on Nespresso commercials and singer Jimmy Nevis’ Miscato music video.