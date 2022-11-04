Two Cape Town filmmakers have created an online documentary series about gender-based violence called I Am Not An Object. Each episode tells the story of a woman who has overcome a bad situation, and shares advice on how to break free and heal from the pain.

Justine Patterson and Karly Poyer from TinToy Productions said the doccie was made in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign this month. “As females, we were disturbed by everything we were seeing and hearing on the news about what was happening to our fellow sisters, but instead of just switching off the TV or radio and moving on, we wanted to do something. “We wanted to use our skills to create art that would be impactful by addressing this serious issue in a unique way in order to bring attention to this topic that wouldn’t just last 16 days.

“It highlights GBV by exposing some of the warning signs when dealing with an abuser, how abuse always escalates, what would keep someone in this type of relationship, as well as exposes the flaws in our justice system.” TOPICAL: GBV doccie series A woman whose story is being featured says change starts at home. “We are taught to swallow any kind of abuse, ‘because that’s what marriage is’.