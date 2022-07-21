A Cape Town bartender is taking his mixology skills to Australia to compete as the only South African in the global Diageo World Class competition happening in September. Joshua Hendricks, 24, from Bergvliet won the Diageo South Africa World Class contest in June, the youngest person to claim top honours in the local leg of the competition.

“I am excited to be going to Australia, I am a bit stressed out as I am not going on holiday but to make a name for our country and prove that we do have a highly qualified and highly skilled and creative industry in the country,” he tells the Daily Voice. “My passion came from working in a lot of sport bars and clubs where there are not many cocktails, just standard double mix and shots. “I really wanted to get out of that environment and since I am a creative person I researched mixology online and that sparked the passion into the actual craft,” he says.

Joshua studied Electrical Engineering at UCT for two years and later changed his degree to Human Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry while bartending on the side. “I pursued bartending full time trying to figure out what to do next. “Mixology is definitely a stable career. It is not just working behind a bar but there is social media, working with brands and brand ambassadors, there is a lot that you can do in this industry.”