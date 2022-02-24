Two familiar faces will be appearing on The Estate over the next few days.

Cape Town stars Vinette Ebrahim and Carla Fonseca join the cast of the SABC 3 telenovela, starring as family of Jo, who is played by Lorcia Cooper.

Award-winning actress Vinette better, known as Charmaine from 7de Laan, will play Fareeha from 11 March.

Fareeha is Jo’s mother and they have a complicated relationship. She wishes that Jo would be more like Latifah – less troublesome.

She’s surprised when Jo reaches out to Latifah to reconnect.

The family reunion brings up all sorts of family secrets.

Vinette tells the Daily Voice: “Fareeha, being Jo and Latifa’s mother and also recently having to deal with the truth about her husband Abdul, is a somewhat fragile woman emotionally.

“The fact that her daughter Jo is marrying outside of the religion is another blow and suddenly she has to come to terms with losing total power over her daughter.”

But this Friday, viewers will meet theatre and TV actress Carla in her role as Latifah, Jo’s younger sister.

They lost touch when Jo left home when she was 18 years old and have been estranged ever since.

Latifah felt compelled to be a good daughter to her mother and took care of her when she suffered a heart attack.

Jo reaches out to Latifah when she gets engaged to Martin. When Jo and Latifah reconnect, this opens old wounds.

Carla says: “This has been such a wonderful experience. I am yet to find a cast and crew more welcoming than The Estate’s team.

“I have formed a genuine sisterly bond with Jo over such a short period of time and I couldn’t be happier to be working alongside such brilliant actors.

“I’m a kid in a candy store.”

The Estate airs at 7pm weekly on SABC3.

