Mense, get ready for “Canye”. Kanye West, 45, is bymekaar with SA model Candice Swanepoel, 33, but sources say it is all “BS” and just a PR stunt.

Swanepoel is the face of Yeezy GAP sunglasses and they partied together at a New York Fashion Week event. Marketing laanie West knows that a well-publicised romance would be kwaai for the brand's profile. According to TMZ, after the party where they lammed with Chris Rock, they both left in West's SUV and headed to the same hotel.

Meanwhile, a source told ET, "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new… They've connected over fashion and creativity." But insiders says it's mostly a "PR stunt". Swanepoel was also the face of Ye's ex-vrou Kim Kardashian's new Skims campaign. This week, just after the jol for the new brille, (or SHDZ, as Ye calls them), West ended his deal with Gap, claiming they did not deliver on their promises.

He says: "It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening, because I just put in everything I had. I put all of my top relationships. Our agenda, it wasn't aligned. "Everyone knows that I'm the leader, I'm the king. A king can't live in someone else's castle [but] has to make his own castle ." Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap Brands, confirmed the partnership is finished en klaar.