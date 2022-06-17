Pro-Palestine activists in South Africa are threatening to disrupt Justin Bieber’s scheduled “Justice World Tour” concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg – if the pop star does not cancel his upcoming performance in Israel. The 28-year-old singer recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder which has caused him partial facial paralysis.

This week, the Canadian star cancelled his performances in New York, but there was no update on the international tours, including the October 13 concert in Tel Aviv. He has previously performed in Israel twice. However, #Africa4Palestine activists in South Africa say they will cause mayhem if the Baby hitmaker makes it to Israel, reports IOL.

“#Africa4Palestine youth activists have purchased a large number of tickets and promised to disrupt his upcoming ‘Justice World Tour’ concerts taking place in Cape Town on 28 September 2022 at the DHL Stadium and in Johannesburg on 1 October 2022 at the FNB Stadium,” said spokesperson Tisetso Magama. Pro-Palestinian group “Africa4Palestine” said that activists will disrupt Justin Bieber’s upcoming shows taking place in Cape Town on 28 September 2022 at the DHL Stadium and in Johannesburg on 1 October 2022 at the FNB Stadium if he doesn’t cancel his upcoming Israel concerts. pic.twitter.com/dNgIsQUKdw — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 15, 2022 “Bieber is being called on by #Africa4Palestine, Palestinian civil society, as well as progressive Jewish Israelis to respect the boycott of apartheid Israel and cancel his 13 October 2022 concert in Tel Aviv.” Last year, mense were divided after Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane chose to partake in the Miss Universe pageant hosted in Israel.