The Temple Boys are in hot water for bailing out of a booked event in Mitchells Plain. Organiser Anwar Cozett says chaos erupted on Saturday when patrons learnt that the popular group would not be performing, and cops had to be called in.

Cozett said he booked the Temple Boys two months ago and paid a R500 deposit for his event, in aid of disabled learners from Lentegeur School for LSEN. But, he said the popular group bailed on him, just two days before the show. “I was trying to get a hold of these people and they were not getting back to me at all,” he explained.

“Last Thursday I finally got an email from them stating they are not going to do my event anymore and my event was on Saturday,” Cozett added. “I went to the manager Tiffany’s house, and she wasn’t there; her husband was very rude to me and said, ‘how the f*** can we do your event if we have another event.’ “The schedule they showed me had two events, my event and another event, so they cancelled me to do the other event.”

LEFT HANGING: Anwar Cozett Cozett said “Tiffany” asked how they could make amends so he requested R10 000 to refund patrons, as well as two videos from the Temple Boys apologising and explaining why they won’t be able to pitch. But they failed to deliver on their promises once again. “They were supposed to send the videos on Friday but did not get back to me at all and I saw on my friend’s status that the Temple Boys are having a beautiful time [at the other event].

“At my event, which was held at Imperial Primary in Beacon Valley, chaos broke out because the people wanted their money back, the police were called in, the security was stabbed and damage was done to the property. MAYHEM: Bloody floor at Imperial Primary “The quote I received for the door was R7 500 that I need to replace,” Cozett said. SAPS’ Wesley Twigg confirmed cops responded at 2.20am on Sunday.

“One of the night staff security was assaulted by the intruders that wanted to forcefully be at the event,” Twigg said. ATTACK: Security guard who was stabbed “The injured person has not yet reported any case.” Anwar said he took a moerse financial hit.

“I came home with R2 200 because I needed to give everyone their money back. “We made 500 wristbands and everything was sold out. “When the lights went off at 10pm, we had a generator, and that was when people wanted their money. Till today no response,” he said.

When the Daily Voice reached out to the Temple Boys, a vrou who identified herself as ‘Nikita, their admin’, said: “I did not have contact details for Anwar so the time the event was cancelled was the time I got his contact via email. “The WhatsApp was blowing up and I decided to work with email. “Unfortunately I had to cancel and he asked that the boys do a video where they’re saying they won’t come.

“I said the boys are booked so I can’t even get a minute to sit and explain to them, but we will be doing a refund for him and I will talk to the boys to make a donation to the school and make an appearance at the school.” WRECK: Broken door window She blamed the fiasco on their previous manager, only identified as “Dillon”. “The boys are having a lot of issues with the cancellations because their bookings aren’t so packed anymore.