Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez dismissed rumours that she was dating the actor as “sexist” and “inappropriate”. The 37-year-old attorney, who is “very happy” with her boyfriend, has denied the gossip which spread across the internet amid her client’s multi-million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

‘NO ATTRACTION’: Camille comforts her A-list client Johnny Depp But the smart and sexy legal eagle admitted it wasn’t unexpected, as it “comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job”. The 59-year-old actor sued actress Amber, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 opinion piece she had written that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. GRILLED IN COURT: Ex-wife Amber Heard And although she countersued him for $100 million because she had not named him in the article, Camille grilled her on the stand the jury found that she had acted “with malice” and her statements were deemed “defamatory”.

Johnny was subsequently awarded $15 million in damages. Camille – who has worked with her A-List client for almost five years – insisted her interactions with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, be it holding his hand or offering words of comfort, were not “unprofessional” and called the hearsay “inappropriate” considering the “horrific” allegations made about Johnny. She said: “This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him.