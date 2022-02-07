Queen Elizabeth wants her son Prince Charles’ wife Camilla to be queen when he is king.

The 95-year-old monarch issued a public statement on Saturday night in celebration of her 70 years on the throne, and at her Platinum Jubilee expressed her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall, takes on the title of Queen Consort.

Clarence House has said Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, were “touched and honoured” by the queen's message, but they will deliver a more lengthy statement later.

A spokesperson said: “The Prince of Wales will be issuing a statement of congratulation to the Queen on Accession Day. He and the Duchess of Cornwall are touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”

It was previously suggested after Camilla and Charles married in 2005, the duchess would be known as the first Princess Consort when Charles takes the throne, but public support for the pair has increased in recent years.

In her message marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

“I remain grateful for the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King... it is my sincere wish that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort...”

The queen also paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip, who passed away last April at the age of 99.

