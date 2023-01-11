Troupes from Section 1 will compete for top honours on January 14 and 28 while Section 2 troupes will battle it out on January 21 and February 4. The competition weekend sees the troupes competing in the following categories: Juvenile Sentimental, Adult Sentimental, English Combined Chorus, Female Sentimental and Afrikaans Moppie Song, as all troupes aim to provide the much-anticipated minstrel action at the stadium competition.

All competition events will be adjudicated by a panel of judges who are appointed by the KKKA every year. Some of the criteria they look for when grading each troupe throughout the competition include: Uniformity in dress code, dress impact, colour co-ordination, originality, troupe structure and cohesion among participants. IN THE PINK: Manenberg Superstars on the march. Other qualities being judged are: movement, energy and flair, instrument and arrangement as well as troupe (and individual) confidence. Spectators can expect high energy and enthusiasm from all competing troupes as they will make use of a live band – who will deliver all the popular Kaapse Klopse songs.

Section 1’s winning troupe will be crowned on Saturday, January 28, so the pressure is on competitors to impress and dazzle the judges. THE STYLE: West London All Stars looked fantastic. Capetonians can still purchase tickets to support their favourite teams in person this weekend, starting at R30 each. Tickets are available at Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers and U-Save outlets. Children under the age of three won’t have to pay to attend the stadium competitions, while kids between the ages of four and 13 will only pay R30 per ticket.