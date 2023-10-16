Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) has announced the extension for applications to the third iteration of its debut programme in partnership with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC). The programme is aimed at empowering emerging artists in rural and peri-urban areas with the business acumen needed to become profitable creative entrepreneurs.

It provides artists with skills development, mentorship and funding opportunities to support their creative ventures. To date, the debut programme has equipped more than 648 emerging creatives with business skills and development opportunities across the country since its launch in 2017. This year, BASA aims to increase the diversity of applicants and ensure better accessibility to its application process and the programme as a whole.

Participants will learn basic business communication skills, market research, business plan development, pitching and proposal submission, industry mentorship, funding and report writing. Zanele Madiba, BASA Programmes Manager says, “Extending the submission deadline will give prospective applicants the opportunity to apply for the debut programme. Our aim is to bridge the gap between art and business. “The programme is designed to empower participants by providing them with training, resources, mentorship, and financial support to help them launch their creative ventures.”

Eligible applicants must fulfil the following criteria: Applicants must be South African creatives between the ages of 18 and 35. Artists must be active participants in their respective sectors, indicating their involvement and contribution to the field.

Applicants must have a definite project to submit as part of their application. The project should be creative and align with the goals of the programme. To apply, applicants must send “Hi” on WhatsApp to (+27 66 473 8435) and follow the simple instructions. Applicants must then submit a one-minute video with their name, what they do, their proposed creative business venture, why they want to join the programme, and what they hope to gain from the experience.