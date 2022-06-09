The Cape Town Festival will be giving hundreds of buskers around the city their chance to shine in the brand-new Beyond Buskers Project starting on 15 June. Former festival CEO, Yusuf Ganief, returns as Executive Chairperson to revive the Cape Town Festival to support struggling artists, battling for survival under the economic pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together with partners the Castle of Good Hope, Ariva Arts Foundation and the Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture, Ganief will be launching the Beyond Busking Project with auditions at the Castle next week. “We have a wealth of talent performing on our streets in the Western Cape,” says Ganief. SUPPORT: Chair Yusuf Ganief “With the Beyond Busking project, we will identify talent and provide training in songwriting, vocal training, stage presence, assistance in musical arrangement and equipment upgrades.

“This exciting journey of transformation for a few selected buskers will be filmed and shared as an example of how baby steps in the area of skills development and opportunity can change our destiny profoundly,” says Ganief. Public art, street art and busking, are all encouraged by the City of Cape Town’s Arts and Culture Branch. Ganief continues: “The structure of the Festival has changed, with ongoing projects and training programmes all year round rather than a two-week festival.

“We are one of the most creative countries and Cape Town one of the most creative cities in the world because of our diversity and limited resources.” The Cape Town Festival kicks off the Beyond Busking Project with auditions at the Castle of Good Hope on 15 June from 11am to 3pm. Buskers will be expected to give a 15-20 minute performance to a panel of judges.