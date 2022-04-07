If you love to cook and have a flair for entertaining, and always dreamed of being on TV, this could be your chance.

BBC Lifestyle’s SAFTA winning show, Come Dine With Me South Africa (CDWM), is on the hunt for SA’s most interesting personalities for its eighth season, set to launch later this year.

In each episode, four strangers take turns to try and achieve dinner party perfection.

After four nights of spicy conversation, palate teasing dishes and some secret scoring that reveals the host with the most, you could win the grand title and a vet R10 000 cash prize.

Aside from being a kwaai cook, you also need to be a stunning host able to stand firm under the pressure.

SHOW SKILLS: Dishes

Anyone who has watched the show before will tell you you’re just one bad starter away from jumping from the pan into the fire.

With various personalities bringing their dishes to the table, you need to make sure you can handle the heat when it comes to the kitchen.

The show producers are looking for a dynamic group of individuals who are articulate, interesting and are enthusiastic about the show as well as a willingness to share their homes, cooking and opinions in an open forum of strangers.

This group of individuals, while meeting the technical requirements of the show, must also be willing to socialise with each other at their homes over four consecutive days.

The application entry process will be open from 30 April 2022 and will close on 4 May 2022. Visit the CDWM website for application details.

Applicants must be aged 18 years or older and must reside in either Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Auditions will take place in April and May 2022 and are naturally, by invitation only.

[email protected]