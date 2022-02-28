Simanyene Siyama has launched their annual Delft’s Got Talent search, and will be hosting auditions at Rosendaal High School from 5 and 12 March.

The idea was born in December in collaboration with various local organisations, with the hope of uplifting fresh talent in the area.

Junay Snell explains: “We have reached out to successful local artists with studios and resources to sponsor a recording or scholarship, university bursaries and sponsorships to study performing art for winners.

“You never know what diamond can come out of the rough of Delft. When you walk in the streets, you’ll see youth watching or rapping from TikTok videos.”

Simanyene Siyama

She says they aim to provide mentorship.

“So my message to the youth is to never hide the talent God has given you, chase your dreams. There are opportunities...

“We would love for the community to support the event by sponsoring a prize, putting up stalls, or donating anything.

OPEN CALL: Auditions

“We can only tackle poverty if everybody is upskilled, we can only tackle gangsterism if everybody is developed, and avoid teenage pregnancies if everybody is made aware,” says Junay.

To enter or assist, contact Junay on 083 700 4525.

[email protected]