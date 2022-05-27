Calling all the freestyle dance legends – Mitchells Plain dancer, Shamieg George, is hosting his first ever Dance By Legends competition, aimed at dance crews from yesteryear. So if you used to skut your biscuit, dust off your jol skoene and prepare kap it uit on the dance floor one more time.

Freestyle dancing is sometimes referred to as street dancing, a unique style of dance that is based on improvisation rather than the choreography seen in other dance varieties. Shamieg says the competition will be a spectacular reunion on the dance floor for old-time performers and he hopes many will enter. “For some, it would be more than two or three decades ago, but I believe that freestyle dance style was born on the Cape Flats and these older generations of dancers are the living legends who crafted this dance style for the younger generation.”

Shamieg, who partners with Celeste April from Las Vegas Lounge, is putting out a call to ask crews to sign up for the event on 1 July. “If the crews are made aware of the competition well in advance, it will give them time to brush up their skills, this way they will have time to work out and get fit to strut their stuff again soes innie ou dae,” he jokes. “There will be a panel of judges who will look out for various points but they will also be judged on originality, introduction, costume and style.”