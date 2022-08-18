The V&A Waterfront is calling on performers and buskers to showcase their talent at the 2022 Busking Auditions. The auditions will take place on 25 and 27 August so start preparing your performances, mense, as this could be the chance for your unheard or unseen talent to get noticed.

Events and Entertainment coordinator, Matthew Andrews, says that the V&A neighbourhood is creating a home for artists and creatives from all corners of the world. He says they are calling for talented individuals to enter the Waterfront’s 2022 Busking Auditions at the Amphitheatre Stage on either 25 August or 27 August. He adds that performance acts are also welcome: “We are calling to the sounds of African beats, the rhyme of Ghoema and the troupes and choirs, to the movements of the Rieldans and dance, including musicians and poets, circus and balancing acts, magicians to entertainers.”

And the best part is that age is just a number – young and old can audition, and no prior professional performance experience is necessary. “Be at the Waterfront’s Amphitheatre on 25 & 27 August 2022 from 12pm to 4pm,” notes Matthew. The artists will have access to monthly workshops to help develop them as performers.