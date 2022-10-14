Workers have endorsed a call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to add a paid public holiday in December as Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) said it had written to Ramaphosa to request the additional paid holiday this year.

It said its leaders were alerted to the fact that during 2022, workers would enjoy only 11 out of the 12 paid public holidays. Speaking to Pretoria News, general secretary Riefdah Ajam said: “The matter was raised that Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and in terms of the Public Holidays Act, whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday shall be a public holiday.” Consequently, Monday, December 26 – the Day of Goodwill – will then be deemed to fall outside of the ambit of the Public Holidays Act.

“The federation remains resolute that working South Africans should not be dealt with a further injustice to their income security, already eroded during the pandemic, and must therefore be able to enjoy their full 12 paid public holidays. “We believe that this gesture will go a long way in strengthening workers’ morale,” Ajam said. Fedusa believes Ramaphosa should seriously consider proclaiming December 27 as a paid public holiday.