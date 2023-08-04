The Cableway underwent an extensive six-week shutdown in 2022 to allow for major work to be carried out. This time around, the work was less intense and to a great extent aesthetic in nature.

Operations at the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will resume on August 7, weather permitting, after a two-week maintenance shutdown.

Wahida Parker, managing director of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, said the annual maintenance period is to allow for vital updates.

“The safety and comfort of our visitors are very important to us,” she explained.

“Our annual maintenance periods allow us to make important updates and upgrades to all aspects of our business and operations so that we can offer visitors an even better and more enjoyable experience that is compliant with international safety standards.”