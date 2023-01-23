All roads will lead to Elsies River on February 18 when international and South African superstar Jonathan Butler will headline the Matroosfontein Jazz Reunion. This will be the second instalment of the music festival following the highly successful edition in 2020 held at Elsbury Primary.

At the time talks were under way to plan the 2021 festival, but those plans were derailed by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Event organiser, DJ and producer Calvin Peters, aka Uncle Cal, said alles is on track for 2023 and the music fest is set to be bigger and better than before. “I am a native of Matroosfontein, for me it was an idea to do an event in my community, a sort of a restoration of the dignity of that area,” he said.

“It was supposed to be a one-off event for this community, as the place has a rich cultural history of music and sports and I was asked by the community to make it a regular thing but then Covid struck. “The idea is to create a nostalgic gathering of ex-inhabitants and friends of the area, to remind them of the times when people came from all over to enjoy the music of legendary DJs, bands and artists who were established in this area. ON TRACK: Calvin ‘Uncle Cal’ Peters “This is an opportunity to celebrate our communities and what they’ve contributed to our society.”

Local artists confirmed to be on the lineup include sax king Don Vino Prins, Leslie Kleinsmith, Celeste Williams and Afro Touch, as well as Andrew Young all the way from the UK, and of course, Athlone-born music icon Butler. Uncle Cal said tickets are not yet on sale, adding: “People can expect a nostalgic trip down memory lane from the 70s and the 80s; this event is a tribute to the days of the huis jollers from back in the day when people used to go to house parties. “People can appreciate authentic, soulful, old skool music. It’s a mixed bag of everything.”