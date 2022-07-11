The KFC Gatsby – best of both the fast food and local takeaways worlds? Or a failed attempt at cultural appropriation? You decide.

A new pop-up store at Canal Walk, called Kentucky Town, has caused a stir in the Cape Town dite market. The fast food giant is offering a limited-edition menu at the store, which is running from 7 July to 17 July. The meals, “inspired by Cape Town”, include the KFC Gatsby, KFC Chachos (their version of nachos), Simba Crunch Zinger Wings, Kentucky Fried Oreos and a Midnight Mojito.

The pop-up, which also offers branded merchandise, was buzzing over the weekend with local radio celebs like Carl Wastie and comedians Dalin Oliver and Yaaseen Barnes stieking uit to hype things up. HYPE: Carl, Dalin, Yaaseen KFC’s version of the “gebba” is a long bun filled with chicken strips, chips, lettuce, cheese, tomato and a spicy sauce. Sounds lekker enough, like an elongated Zinger burger.

It’s not as groot as a family-size gatsby, but then it’s only priced at R60. The KFC South Africa Twitter page naturally raved about their “gatsby”, tweeting on Saturday: “Cape Town, you should be proud, you’ve loved the Gatsby so much we’re temporarily out of stock at #KentuckyTown. “Do not fear, the mighty KFC Gatsby will be back in stock now now.”

Positive PR, but is it a “gatsby”? Cape Town, you should be proud you've loved the Gatsby so much we're temporarily out of stock at #KentuckyTown

Do not fear, the mighty KFC Gatsby will be back in stock now now 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Biq1s01QWS — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) July 9, 2022 Daily Voice checked The Gatsby Society Facebook page to see what the aficionados had to say. Mkhulubee Boitumelo Tsiu posted: “KFC canal walk. I give it 6/10.”

Unfortunately, that was the most generous review. Mansoer Isaacs wrote: “That roll looks like an overgrown mini loaf that took a walk through a gang fight and survived it! #kfc... maybe work on chicken lighting and leave the Gatsbys to the Gatsby makers.” Ikram Abrahams commented: “They should have used the KFC mash ‘n gravy instead of dehydrated chips.”

Ameenah Hendricks wrote: “It’s a solid 4/10, it’s not even a good chicken sandwich.” Candice Christian shared a picture of her dite and captioned it: “Too much hype over it. Ja wat, I tried it. Definitely a chip roll with 3 chicken strips.” Siyabulela Mamkeli said: “Dry chips in a roll that went to private school. BORING.”