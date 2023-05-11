Busta Rhymes surprised concertgoers at Janet Jackson’s Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday night, and revealed that the iconic popstar almost made him have an accident on the highway.
Busta, who real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith, Jr., remembered driving on New York’s Belt Parkway 25 years ago, and “going from Long Island to Manhattan, listening to Janet Jackson do an interview with Angie Martinez on Hot 97, promoting the Velvet Rope album,” when Martinez asked Jackson about a rapper she’d like to work with.
“She said, ‘Busta Rhymes!’ I almost crashed my f–king car!” Rhymes exclaimed.
Jackson and Busta collaborated on his 1998 hit song, What’s It Gonna Be?
She brought him onstage for the second night of her Together Again tour at MSG.
Busta even arrived at MSG with gifts, declaring on the stage: “Queen, royal, empress Janet Jackson…
“Please understand, I know she’s on schedule for the show, I don’t want to interrupt the programming too much, but I brought some gifts for you, queen.”
A concertgoer was reportedly quoted: “It definitely seemed like he was about to cry. [He was] very emotional. He definitely got choked up for a second.”