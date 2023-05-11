Busta Rhymes surprised concertgoers at Janet Jackson’s Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday night, and revealed that the iconic popstar almost made him have an accident on the highway.

Busta, who real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith, Jr., remembered driving on New York’s Belt Parkway 25 years ago, and “going from Long Island to Manhattan, listening to Janet Jackson do an interview with Angie Martinez on Hot 97, promoting the Velvet Rope album,” when Martinez asked Jackson about a rapper she’d like to work with.