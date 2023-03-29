A blind busker from Kraaifontein, who trained himself to play the keyboard, is bringing joy to local residents with his music. The 49-year-old man plays every day in Fifth Avenue at a local butchery in Bloekombos.

Laura Siddiqi from Belmont Park says: “He really is our own Stevie Wonder. Sometimes I feel a little down but when we see and hear him I feel cheered up and it gives me hope. “A lot of times you can see how people’s faces change when they listen to his love songs or gospel songs.” Mandins Manava says he lost his sight 14 years ago when he came to Cape Town from the Eastern Cape for an operation.

“I had cataracts on my eyes and they did three operations before doctors decided that there was nothing else they could do for me,” he says. “In 2009 I became severely depressed but music got me through. Then I bought myself a keyboard with my disability grant, I prayed to God and went on a fast and then taught myself how to play. “It was not easy being blind but God has made miracles in my life.