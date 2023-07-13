The 50-year-old actress, who is stepmum to her 41-year-old second husband Dwyane Wade’s three kids and has a four-year-old daughter Kaavia with the NBA star via surrogate, was hitting back at a troll who said she was too old to wear a swimsuit.

She told the with Hillary Kerr podcast about how she proudly shares pictures of herself on Instagram: “Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in – like wearing swimsuits?’”

“I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my a** literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… this is for you b****… it’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, a**-up in the casket.”