Miss SA Top 12 finalist Levern José has withdrawn from the national beauty pageant following allegations of bullying. This after several women, who went to high school with the 23-year-old beauty, spoke out about the alleged abuse she served up to them.

“I was shocked to learn you made it to the top 12 in the Miss South competition, one of the girls you used to bully at school spoke out on what you and your gang of mean girls did to her on her WhatsApp status, you are truly a horrible person I’m not gonna [going to] lie,” @AnelisaJu tweeted. Levern, from Kimberley, has however claimed that she was a victim of bullying and not the other way around. “As a survivor of bullying, I learnt how to protect myself from bullying during my school years. If my actions in protecting myself caused harm to anyone, I offer my sincere apologies,” she was quoted in the Cape Times.

“The pain of being a target has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I would never intentionally cause hurt or contribute to someone else’s suffering. “All forms of abuse and bullying are unacceptable and have no place in our society. Please know that I am determined to work against bullying and to bring about wider awareness about this issue.” She added that the “pressure has been immense and has taken its toll” on her.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), a partner of the Miss SA organisation, has also provided counselling to Levern. SADAG spokesperson Cayley Jorgensen said: “Bullying is a complex issue with a multitude of underlying causes. All forms of bullying are harmful and unacceptable. “It is essential to acknowledge the profound impact bullying has on the mental health of everyone involved; statistics have shown that 57% of South African children experience bullying during their school years.”