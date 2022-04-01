Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

The 67-year-old action star has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which seriously affects the ability to communicate and as a result will be taking a break from his career, his daughter Rumer has confirmed.

The 33-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: “Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Die Hard star has Rumer, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore as well as daughters Evelyn, seven and Mabel, nine, with current wife Emma Heming.

The family went on to claim that while it is a “very challenging time”, they plan to “live it up”.

The caption continued: “... we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.

“Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, Evelyn.”

Fellow Hollywood stars have offered messages of support to the family.

Expendables co-star Sylvester Stallone, 75, wrote: “... Praying for the best for you and your wonderful family…”

