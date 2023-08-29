It was survival of the strongest at an arm wrestling event that was held over the weekend. The competition, organised by the Karma Bulldogs, an arm wrestling club from Uitsig, aimed to raise money for two local arm wrestlers to compete at the World Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia later this year.

The fundraiser took place on Saturday at Peppa Jack Mex & Grill in Durbanville, where both men and women competed for top honours. The men’s competition had five different weight classes while the women’s duels were a free for all. MUSCLE MEN: Raymond vs David Arm wrestlers from the Karma Bulldogs, Phoenix, Gun Control, Cape ViperZ, Wellnezone, Cape Winelands, SAC, and Table Vikings all participated in the event as well as your Average Joe as the event was open to the public.

Raymond Steyn from the Table Vikings, who won the men’s 95kg left and right arm, said it was a lekker event. “It was a nice fundraising event, there was a lot of new blood as well as the public was involved,” Raymond added. Leo Smit (Cape Winelands) won the under-78kg weight class, Arthur Logan (Gun Control) the under-86kg category while Jaco Botma won the men’s 95kg-plus right arm weight class.

Rafeeq Joseph, captain of the Cape Viperz, who came third in the men’s 78kg right and left arm, described the day as a showcase of extraordinary talent. “The atmosphere was electric and the adrenalin was pumping. The audience was captivated and they rooted for their favourite athlete to win,” Rafeeq said. “My club Cape ViperZ claimed the No 3 spot in both the left hand and right hand in the under-78kg division, earning myself a certificate.”