Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari reportedly tied the knot on Thursday! The couple apparently wed in a hush-hush ceremony attended by about 100 people including her brother Bryan.

Sources told TMZ that the pop star’s father Jamie Spears was not expected to be at the nuptials, so it’s not clear who gave the 40-year-old star away. Insiders say Britney’s mother Lynne and her sister Jamie Lynn were also not invited to her big day – after the bitter fallout from her conservatorship battle. Britney, who last year was freed from a conservatorship that gave her dad control over her financial, personal and professional decisions, got engaged in September to the 28-year-old personal trainer, her boyfriend of five years.

She showed off her stunning diamond ring, captioning an Instagram post: “I can’t f****** believe it (six ring and one heart emojis) !!!!!! (sic)” The wedding hopefully cheered up Britney, who in April revealed she and Sam were expecting their first child together, but just a month later the pair shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage. They said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. “Our love for each is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for your support. We kindly ask for privacy...” The mom of two has sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.