Britney Spears has sent her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, a lawyer’s letter ordering her to hou her bek.

The pop star’s legal team wants the actress to stop discussing her big sister’s life and struggles when she’s giving interviews to promote her new autobiography.

Jamie Lynn, 30, is currently on a promotional tour for her new book, Things I Should Have Said, which Britney’s legal counsel said contains “misleading and outrageous claims” about her.

Now, lawyer Mathew Rosengart has written a nasty letter to Jamie Lynn, demanding that she “cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily” and threatening “all appropriate legal action” should the actress not comply.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter read.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

The letter comes as Britney hit out against Jamie Lynn and her mother Lynne in a fiery Instagram post in which she said she should have slapped them both “across their f***ing faces”.

She also slammed Jamie Lynn for not supporting her during her after her 2007 meltdown and during her 13-year conservatorship.

