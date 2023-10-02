Britney Spears is not letting her divorce from Sam Asghari get her down. The pop star is bokking with her manager, Cade Hudson, as she opened up about her current state of mind.

In an Instagram post on Saturday morning, the Toxic hitmaker shared some snaps of her long-time friend leaning in towards her, appearing to kiss her on the cheek. “I’m in such a beautiful location !!! l’m so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!” she captioned the post. Britney, 41, spoke about how painful it was to reflect on her past for her forthcoming biography, The Woman In Me, while ending her third marriage with Asghari.

“I say this because I’m going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let’s just say not easy !!!” she continued. “I’m just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) Britney and Cade, who used to be an agent at the Creative Arts Agency, began working as the singer’s manager in 2022 after her former manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, quit.

The two enjoyed a vacation together in Mexico in March as break-up rumours with Sam started to swirl. On the trip, the mom of two was seen jolling with Cadewhile wearing a bikini – without her wedding ring. Five months later, 29-year-old Sam filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences”.