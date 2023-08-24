Sam Asghari is thought to be living in a jitz apartment costing up to $65 000 (about R1.2 million) a month in rent following his split from Britney Spears. The personal trainer-turned actor, 29, filed for divorce from the Toxic hitmaker on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences, and is said to have moved from the LA mansion they shared into the pricey Ten Thousand building in the city.

It is on the border of Beverly Hills and Century City and the 40-story building offers rents ranging from $10 000 to $65 000 per month. A source told Page Six about how Asghari has apparently already started making friends with his neighbours in the building: “He’s been friendly with the residents, and has been with his sister a lot.” It includes a full bar for happy hours, Rolls-Royce valet service, a one-acre private park, a lap pool, views of the Pacific, as well as on-call doctors.

There has been speculation Asghari could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Spears due to an alleged loophole in their pre-nup. He is said to have agreed at the start of their 2022 marriage to get $1-million for every two years of their marriage. But Us Weekly reported he is now set to lose out on the cash as they were only hitched for 14 months before he filed for divorce.