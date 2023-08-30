Britney Spears’ ex apparently had no intention of having children with the pop star, and this caused issues in their marriage. Personal trainer-turned actor Sam Asghari, 29, who filed for divorce from the singer on August 16, is said to have misled her over his desire to have their own family before they got married in 2022.

A source told the US edition of OK magazine: “Sam was in no rush to have children, despite everything he’d previously led her to believe.” An insider also told the publication he had “plans” over her wealth as he didn’t want to be stuck as a “house husband”. But they said 41-year-old Britney – who has sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – resisted handing him any control over her estimated $60-million fortune after she finally won her conservatorship battle against her family to regain her financial freedom.

The source said: “Britney wasn’t about to go back to asking for permission to spend her own hard-earned money.” Sam is thought to have holed up in a rental that could cost $65 000 a month in the wake of his split from Britney. There has been speculation that Sam could miss out on a multi-million dollar payday from his divorce from Britney due to an alleged loophole in their prenup.