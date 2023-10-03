Sam Asghari has been tjoepstil since filing for divorce from Britney Spears. But the trainer and model couldn’t hold back after Donald Trump Jr. made gat of his estranged wife in a meme.

“It’s not okay to be a bully,” Asghari wrote on his Instagram on Sunday, tagging the 45-year-old businessman and son of the former US president. Trump Jr had posted a side-by-side image comparison of two pictures of the pop star. On the left was a kwaai throwback photo of a young Britney posing in a skimpy T-shirt and skirt, labelling it as “America under Trump”.

The right featured a blurry still from Britney’s recent video where she was seen dancing with knives — with “America under Biden” written above it. Trump Jr. simply captioned the meme, “yup”. Britney’s worrisome video, which she posted to social media last Tuesday, prompted someone close to her to call authorities and ask for a wellness check. Cops, however, determined the Toxic hitmaker was not in distress and she later told fans the knives used were fake.

This is the first time Sam, 29, has spoken about Britney, 41, since news of their split broke in August. While there were reports that the two are not on speaking terms following their separation, Sam is clearly still willing to stand up for his ex. The personal trainer often defended her during their one-year marriage, even fighting TMZ’s claims that their marriage was in “deep trouble” just three months before their separation.

Meanwhile, the skinner is that Britney has shifted her attention to housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz, whom Page Six confirmed she had been dating. However, an insider insists she did not cheat on Sam with Soliz while they were married. [email protected]