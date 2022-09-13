Britney Spears feels like a part of her has “died” over her rift with her laaities. The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share her frustrations that her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have not seen her for nearly six months.

She also said she doesn’t want to see them unless they start “valuing” her. The 40-year-old said: “Since they’ve been gone, I honestly feel like a huge part of me has died. They were my joy, they were my everything. “I looked forward to seeing them, and then all of a sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’