Britney Spears hasn’t sold a single book yet but her upcoming tell-all memoir has already shot to the top of the bestseller charts. Less than 24 hours after the pop star announced that the book was called The Woman in Me and that it will be out on October 24, it has rocketed to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list thanks to pre-orders – with a price tag of around $32 (R580) for the hardback edition.

The incredible demand has led Britney’s fans to mock her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ book Things I Should Have Said, as they have been sharing pictures of it on sale for $1 at bargain stores. When Jamie, 32, published it, Britney, 41, fumed it was packed with lies – and branded her sister “scum”. She ranted on Instagram when the book came out: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f****** lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.” Britney is said to have been working with ghostwriter Sam Lansky on her biography. The book is set to tackle her marriages, estrangement from her kids, her conservatorship and her head-shaving incident.

She told fans on her Instagram on Wednesday she had to undergo a “lot” of counselling before she felt ready to tackle her upcoming tell-all memoir. SHOW AND TELL: Cover for Brit’s book Britney added: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon. “I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”