Britney Spears has branded Alyssa Milano a bully for asking for someone to check on her well-being, reports Female First.
The Melrose Place and Who’s the Boss? star took to Twitter during the festive to express her concern for the pop idol. She wrote at the time: “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.”
Someone please go check on Britney Spears.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022
Now, the Toxic hitmaker has called out the 50-year-old actress for getting involved when she doesn’t know her.
Re-sharing Alyssa’s post on her Instagram Story, Britney rekked: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!”
She went on: “This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!”
Britney recently returned to Instagram and wysed she was not having a breakdown.
The 41-year-old singer revived her page on the social media platform a week after taking it down. This prompted worried fans to call authorities to perform a welfare check on her.
The singer previously slammed the mense who called police to her home.
She said in a statement shared on Twitter: “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”