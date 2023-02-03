Britney Spears has branded Alyssa Milano a bully for asking for someone to check on her well-being, reports Female First. The Melrose Place and Who’s the Boss? star took to Twitter during the festive to express her concern for the pop idol. She wrote at the time: “Someone please go check on Britney Spears.”

Someone please go check on Britney Spears. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 21, 2022 Now, the Toxic hitmaker has called out the 50-year-old actress for getting involved when she doesn’t know her. Re-sharing Alyssa’s post on her Instagram Story, Britney rekked: “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!” She went on: “This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!! Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!”

Britney recently returned to Instagram and wysed she was not having a breakdown. CONCERNED: Alyssa Milano The 41-year-old singer revived her page on the social media platform a week after taking it down. This prompted worried fans to call authorities to perform a welfare check on her. The singer previously slammed the mense who called police to her home.