Britney Spears’ memoir is titled The Woman in Me and features a topless shot of the singer in her younger days on the cover. The 41-year-old star revealed the artwork for her highly-anticipated autobiography on her Instagram on Tuesday and said it was coming out on October 24.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) She revealed in April last year that she was writing a book, which comes after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in which her father, Jamie, controlled much of her life and $60-million estate in November 2021. Gallery Books said: “(The Woman in Me) is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.”

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn published a book in January 2022 titled Things I Should Have Said, which the former said was packed with lies. Britney ranted on Instagram when it came out: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f****** lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !” “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”