Britney Spears has questioned Jamie Lynn after she suggested it was “hard” to be her sister. The 41-year-old popstar, who was locked in a conservatorship that gave her family control of her geld and allowed them to dictate her life from 2008 until 2021, took to social media on Friday after Jamie Lynn complained she “struggles with her self-esteem” because of her sister’s success.

She wrote on Instagram: “Are we gonna say it Hmmmmmmmmmmm.... really ??? “Well this was my spa plan at Vegas as my childhood friends had their heads held high with a seat for toes and nails and a bottle of champagne for each one of them while I STOOD AT THE DOOR not allowed to go in.... but bet ur bottom dollar they be gotten their entertainment from me that night !!!!! “I’ve learned from the BEST... do we dare set aside our SELF CARE AND ACKNOWLEDGE a childhood friend ???? WHY no !!!!"