Britney Spears is besig catching on snaakse goed but is still “annoyed” with her fans for calling the police on her. The 41-year-old popstar caused concern when she changed her name to River Red on Instagram earlier last week before deleting the social media app.

A source has claimed to TMZ that she wasn’t too happy when her online gedagtes made some followers contact the police and ask for a welfare check, resulting in officials from the local sheriff’s office stieking uit at her California mansion. TMZ also claimed that while the ...Baby One More Time hitmaker “understands how deeply her fans care about her and her well-being” and “wasn’t totally surprised things escalated to law enforcement’s involvement”, the helle episode was still an “inconvenience” for her and an insider pointed out that she has deleted her Instagram “several times” in recent years. According to reports, officers decided “there was no reason to believe she was in danger”, but it is unclear if they spoke to the singer directly.