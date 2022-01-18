Britney Spears has brieked af lelik at her baby sister, saying she treated her worse than a bandiet during her conservatorship.

The pop star – who was under the strict control of her family from 2008 until 2021 – claimed that Jamie Lynn, 30, “did nothing” to support her.

During promotion for her book, Things I Should Have Said, actress Jamie Lynn told Nightline that her sister “locked her in a room with a knife” as she exhibited “erratic behaviour”, to which Britney called her “scum” on social media.

Britney wrote on Twitter: “Jamie Lynn... I don’t think your book is about me at all... I said some harsh things because you hurt me by the things you are making up!!!”

The 40-year-old star had previously said that Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything”, but retracted that comment in her latest post and went on to say that she is shocked that their father Jamie is not in jail for the role he played in controlling her multi-million dollar fortune.

She continued: “I know you have worked hard for the life you have.

“But... what dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals... so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me.

“It took them years to give me a cup of coffee... people who have killed people and are in jail can have as much coffee as they want...”

She added: “We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying confuses me!!!

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!!”

[email protected]