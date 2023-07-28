Don’t miss the Mother City’s top drag artists performing in Divas One Night Only this weekend in Athlone. It’s gonna be a glitzy affair as Cape Town’s sassy queens come out to play at the annual event, now in its 11th year.

Run by couple Errol Stroebel and Kat Gilardi, this event is gonna be fire when the divas take to the stage on Saturday night. Divas One Night Only, aka DONO, as it’s commonly known, is a high-octane dance and song production by a stellar cast including top class drag divas Anastacia Khan, knowns as the Whitney Houston of the drag community, Manila Von Teez, Anushka Parker, Layla Raja Novacek and 3D, Kat Gilardi, Haus of Valhour, Candice Jackoti, Billie O Naire, Andy Ralph Belinda Qaqamba Fassie, Emogen Moore, Madison Scarr and more. Gilardi says: “This production has been an unforgettable journey, loads of hard work and team effort by my husband, Errol and our friend Barry Reid.

“I started this initiative for Miss Sovereign, formerly known as Miss Gay Western Cape, 10 years ago and now we will be celebrating 11 years, which is amazing for me to see how much drag has flourished in Cape Town and how much the audiences have accepted the art form as a whole. “We have so many new performers like, Billie O Naire, Candice Jackoti, The Transformers, Andy Ralph and Vida Fantabisher among others.” Bring your girls squads for a singalong show with laugh-out-loud moments and a good time.