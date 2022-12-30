As the time draws closer to say goodbye to 2022, the V&A Waterfront is back with their iconic New Year’s Eve Countdown after two years of lockdown.
This year, they will be ringing in the new year with tons of fun and entertainment and everyone is invited.
The city’s favourite destination is laying out a vibrant, locally inspired New Year’s Eve set to buzz with their restaurants, hotels, and attractions presenting fabulous dining, musical and sunset cruising experiences to see in 2023.
Over 20 restaurants are set to dine and party the night away; so are the hotels, each setting a unique atmosphere to make some unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories.
For visitors who love the outdoor experiences and festivities, it’s an afternoon and evening of reconnecting and enjoying local entertainment across the neighbourhood.
Curated by the Cape Town Carnival and inspired by the V&A’s Festive Season initiative, Joy from Africa to the World, local live acts and community-based entertainment will ensure that the mood is suitably ramped up from 7pm until the New Year countdown.
As we draw close to midnight, the action will be at the newly opened Union Square where the Cape Wheel used to be located and the feature for the night is a light display including pyrotechnics to mark the crossover into the new year. It’s going to be a sight not to be missed.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “More than 30 years after it first opened its doors, the V&A Waterfront continues to innovate and showcase the best of what Cape Town has to offer. Happy New Year to every resident and visitor to our beautiful city. May you have a truly unforgettable time here, and we know you’ll be back soon.”