As the time draws closer to say goodbye to 2022, the V&A Waterfront is back with their iconic New Year’s Eve Countdown after two years of lockdown. This year, they will be ringing in the new year with tons of fun and entertainment and everyone is invited.

The city’s favourite destination is laying out a vibrant, locally inspired New Year’s Eve set to buzz with their restaurants, hotels, and attractions presenting fabulous dining, musical and sunset cruising experiences to see in 2023. Over 20 restaurants are set to dine and party the night away; so are the hotels, each setting a unique atmosphere to make some unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories. For visitors who love the outdoor experiences and festivities, it’s an afternoon and evening of reconnecting and enjoying local entertainment across the neighbourhood.