The pupils at Star College in Sybrand Park, Rondebosch, shone brightly at this year's International Teenage Language Olympiad in the UK. The acclaimed English language competition held in London, from 3 to 11 August, saw Feiroza Omar, 16, Nazrana Kumandan, 17, Adhraa Ismail, 16, Ameera Kumandan, 15, Safiya Ismail, 15, Shefaa Geduld, 13, and A’Kifah Hendricks, 13, jet off to represent not only Star College Cape Town, but South Africa as well.

The initial qualifying round is done online, before the qualifying learners get to compete on a global scale in a different capital city each year. Flying the flag: Students at Teenage Language Olympiad. Picture: supplied The girls who are in different grades at Star College, competed against 21 other countries, and over 200 learners participated in various categories ranging from a spelling bee, debates, and writing challenges. Star College’s pupils rose to the occasion, and each of the well-spoken learners won two medals, with Nazrana also bagging two special awards.

Teacher Mishkaah Lee, who helped the girls train and also accompanied them overseas, says she is immensely proud, as Star was the only school to have every participant win an award. Lee says: “It is always a pleasure to facilitate our learners. They are independent, headstrong and ambitious. Medals galore: Students’ haul. Picture: supplied “I was grateful that all their efforts were met with great reward. Even just qualifying for the Global Finals in itself is a feat all on its own, for them to hold the countries flag and fly it high until the very end [was amazing].”

The girls who either want to study medicine, law or go into architecture, say they are going to use their win to help them with future university applications. Ameera, who won gold and silver medals, recalls how she felt when it was her turn to take centre stage. The teen shares: “I was nervous, not because of the competition but because of the expectation I set for myself.

“I knew this was not only for my school, but for the country as well, I needed to hold South Africa’s name up. “Then when I won, I was so relieved that all of our months of hard work paid off and we can go home with something to show.” The group of wordsmiths also visited many bookstores, and had to buy extra suitcases to bring their newly bought books home.